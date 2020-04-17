$974k boost for South Burnett roads

Wide Bay member Llew O'Brien welcomes the roads to recovery funding for the Wide Bay region, including the South Burnett and Cherbourg (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)

ROADS will be smoother and safer across the South Burnett and Cherbourg.

Wide Bay member Llew O’Brien said the Australian Government’s Roads to Recovery program was a welcome boost.

“Safer roads save lives and the Roads to Recovery program helps local councils build better and safer roads,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Infrastructure investment is more important now, during COVID-19, than ever before, to keep people in jobs and help the economy.”

The South Burnett region will receive $865, 612 for works.

These include works on Woorooden Rd, Glenrock Rd, Brand Rd, Freemans Rd and Bradleys Rd at Wooroonden; Annings Rd and Silverleaf Rd at Murgon; Crownthorpe Rd and Nangur Rd at Cornthorpe; Carters Rd at Tablelands and Tipperary Rd at Redgate.

The Cherbourg region has received $108,925 for upgrades to Murgon to Cherbourg Rd at the Stan Mickelo Drive intersection and the Broadway St intersection.

Maintenance work will also be done for several locations on Barambah Ave and road reconstruction and widening at multiple locations on Murray Rd and Wondai Rd.

The Noosa Council also received $275, 165 for upgrades to Black Mountain Rd as part of the March quarter Roads to Recovery projects funded in the Wide Bay region.

This is part of a total of $212.7 million in funding this quarter to 425 local governments for safer and better-maintained roads.

“Enabling road infrastructure works to continue under strict social distancing measures is crucial to keep the wheels of the economy turning during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr O’Brien said.

“These local projects mean more people will stay in jobs and spend money in their towns and businesses.”

The federal government committed an additional $100 million a year as part of the local and state government road safety package announced in the 2019-20 budget.

The Government will provide $62.2 billion under the Roads to Recovery Program, with an ongoing commitment of $500 million each year from 2013-14 to 2023-24.