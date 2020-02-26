Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$98.4m boss’ shock exit

by AP
26th Feb 2020 8:25 AM

Disney CEO Bob Iger, who steered the company through successful purchases of Star Wars, Marvel and Fox's entertainment businesses, is stepping down immediately, the company said in a surprise announcement Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Co. named as his replacement Bob Chapek, most recently chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Mr Iger will remain executive chairman through the end of his contract on December 31, 2021.

Mr Iger said it was an "optimal time" for him to step down following Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets and the launch of Disney Plus streaming service in November.

"Did not see this coming - Wowza," tweeted LightShed media analyst Rich Greenfield.

Mr Iger became chief executive of the home of Mickey Mouse in 2005 after a shareholder revolt by Roy E Disney led to the ousting of longtime chief Michael Eisner.

 

Mr Iger steered Disney through successful acquisitions of Lucasfilms, Marvel, Pixar and other brands that became big moneymakers for Disney.

He was the second highest paid CEO in 2018, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. He earned $US65.6 million ($A98.4 million). The top earner was Discovery's David Zaslav who earned $US129.5 million ($A196 million).

Susan Arnold, the independent lead director of the Disney board, said succession planning had been ongoing for several years.

Mr Chapek is only the seventh CEO in Disney history.

Mr Chapek was head of the parks, experiences and products division since it was created in 2018.

Before that he was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015, and was also previously president of the Disney Consumer Products segment from 2011 to 2015.

More Stories

Show More
boss ceo disney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relationship breakdown lands man in court on five charges

        premium_icon Relationship breakdown lands man in court on five charges

        Crime A man who turned to drugs and self-harm after his relationship deteriorated faced Kingaroy court this week on five drugs and weapons charges.

        Man flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree

        News Man taken in stable condition

        • 26th Feb 2020 7:25 AM
        Murgon through to the big dance

        premium_icon Murgon through to the big dance

        Cricket After defeating Gympie Colts on Saturday, Murgon District are through to the Gympie...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days