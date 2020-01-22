Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie.
File picture: Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie.
Weather

98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

by Edward Randell
22nd Jan 2020 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland and are heading east towards the coast, after a total of 38,000 homes were left without power in the region due to storms over the past two days.

The Bureau of Meteorology at 5.57pm issued a warning for people in parts of the Somerset, Western Downs and Toowoomba council areas.

 

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area east of Dalby, the area northeast of Dalby, Oakey and the area west of Toogoolawah," the alert says.

"They are forecast to affect Bell by 6:20 pm and the area northwest of Toowoomba, the area northwest of Esk and Crows Nest by 6:50 pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

Oakey has already received 24mm of rain, however the Bureau of Meteorology believe the storm affected regions will face damaging winds rather than heavy falls.

A 98km/h wind gust was recorded at Oakey at 5.10pm.

An 87km/h wind gust was recorded at Dalby at 4.46pm.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rain storms storm warning thunderstorms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the small-town country musician taking on Tamworth

        premium_icon Meet the small-town country musician taking on Tamworth

        Music Katelann Grealy has just returned from the Academy of Country Music and says she’s ready to turn her songs into Golden Guitars.

        Bunnings snags to save the day for bushfire victims

        Bunnings snags to save the day for bushfire victims

        News How you can help support communities impacted by the devastating bushfires across...

        Future of Meandu Mine decided

        premium_icon Future of Meandu Mine decided

        Business Find out the result of a 12-month tender for the contract at Meandu Mine.

        Family-run butcher closing after nearly seven years

        premium_icon Family-run butcher closing after nearly seven years

        News What started out as a dream for the Wain family, and turned into nearly seven years...