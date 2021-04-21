Menu
NAMED: Alleged shopping centre sex attacker committed

Carlie Walker
by
20th Apr 2021 4:06 PM | Updated: 21st Apr 2021 4:55 AM
A father, accused of a terrifying sexual attack on a stranger in the toilet of a Maryborough shopping centre, can be named for the first time.

The 35-year-old is charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and common assault.

It's alleged he dragged a woman into the bathroom at Station Square Shopping Centre and held her captive. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

