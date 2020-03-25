Menu
Point Danger Volunteer Marine Rescue OfficersGary Burcher and Beryl Aldred sit either side of the NSW / Queensland border which runs right through the middle of their Rescue Radio room at Point Danger. Photo: Scott Powick
News

Meet the team with feet literally on each side of the border

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Mar 2020 5:28 PM
WHILE some must pass through police blockades to pass the Queensland border, all Glenda Ashby has to do is move her chair to the left.

The Point Danger Volunteer Marine Rescue unit commander is in a unique position as the state line literally runs through the middle of her radio room.  

Underneath the Point Danger Lighthouse, on the northern side of the Tweed River, the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (SARCC) looks over the Tweed sandbar pumping jetty and monitor VHF channel 16.  

"My office is in Queensland but as soon as I step out into the radio room I am in NSW," Ms Ashby said with a laugh.  

"Techinically, the only way to get to the SARCC is to go on a Queensland road even though we are a NSW emergency service and our boat shed is in Tweed Heads."

And as an emergency service, Point Danger VMR volunteers, who come from either side of the border, will have an exemption to the border closure of the sunshine state. 

Radio operator Beryl Aldred said volunteers were still maintaining social distancing while on duty, to protect against coronavirus.  

"Just like always, we are looking out for our community," she said.  

Ms Ashby praised the volunteers who continued to come in to keep boaties safe.  

"People can contact us on channel VHF 16 for any emergency," she said.  

"If you are going offshore still log in and off with us, we are still monitoring the marine radios - we are still there for boaters in the community."  

The VMR has shut their gift shop and closed their doors to the public in a safety measure during the coronavirus. However there are intercoms at the entry if anyone would like to speak to them.

