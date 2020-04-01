VIDEO: Nanango dancers twirl into world of Tik Tok

La Crème Dance Academy students Alyssa, Charlise and Ivy Cornell twirling into the world of Tik Tok.

LA Crème Dance Academy in Nanango is the latest group to jump on board the worldwide Tik Tok craze, using the platform to post video challenges.

Tik Tok is a video-sharing social network platform that is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos.

La Crème directors Ashleigh Mangan and Bec Stone said they were glad to be able to continue sharing their love of dance.

"While so many other things in the students' lives are not so normal at the moment, we are still able to make dance classes and opportunities accessible for the much-loved students, Mangan said.

"Students have been able to access classes and routines via our online platform.

"We are also posting challenges through Tik Tok and our Facebook group for LCDA dance families."

VIRTUAL CLASSES: La Creme Dance Academy student Ada Kurz won’t let learning from home stop her passion for dance. (Picture: Contributed)

As a number of families have been forced to stay home, Stone said they were seeing more and more interaction from students entire families online.

"It has been so great seeing the children smiling and loving all things dance in the many videos and photos we are receiving each day," Stone said.

"We have also seen families come together with siblings, dance mums and dance dads joining in.

"We believe it is so important for children to stay dancing, active, engaged and happy during these times and it's heartwarming to be able to bring some normality and happiness to our dance students."

The pair said they would continue to spread their love of dance.