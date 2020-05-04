A BEAUTIFUL LAST RIDE: Daughters farewell their fun-loving dad

BORN TO RIDE: Terry Hardiker will be remembered as a man who died doing what he loved. Motorcycles were his life long passion and his daughters say he wouldn't have had it any other way.

THE community of Nanango was struck a blow earlier this year when Terry Michael Hardiker was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on Memerambi Barkers Creek Rd in Wattle Camp, in what marked the first road death for the South Burnett region in 2020.

Terry Hardiker, the Nanango man who left this world doing what he loved best, riding motorcycles on the open road.

On March 17 at 3.45pm the South Burnett lost a father, grandfather and mate to many.

The 74-year-old was the proud father of two daughters and grandfather of five.

His daughters Tina Muir and Jane Ferguson both say despite the terrible tragedy and great loss their father died doing what he loved: riding his motorbike out on the open road.

Terry Hardiker in his younger days in the UK.

The youngest of five children, Terry was born in Durham in the UK on September 14, 1945.

Jane and Tina said their dad’s greatest passions were motorcycles and music.

“He played the guitar for years and was very passionate about it. He learned to play in the British army after he joined up in 1962,” Jane said.

Terry in uniform after joining the British army in 1962.

Terry also had a love of model aeroplanes and he spent many hours building them, but the loves of his life were his motorbikes, which he started riding when he was 16.

Terry stayed in the army until 1969 when he decided to move down under and came by ship to Australia in 1970 where he met Jessica, Jane and Tina’s mother, on board.

Jessica and Terry Hardiker in their youth.

After arriving in Australia Terry had many different jobs but worked mostly as a rigger and scaffolder. He even worked on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

Terry and Jessica had their first child, Tina, in 1977 and moved to Perth in 1981 before Jane followed suit in 1982.

Terry holding baby Tina on a Sydney ferry to Taronga Zoo.

In 1992 Jessica and the girls returned to the UK while Terry stayed in Australia and ended up in Queensland, eventually finding a home and some wonderful friends in Nanango where he’d been ever since.

Both Tina and Jane said they had fond memories of their father from when they were younger.

“One of my favourite memories was finally being old enough to be able to ride on the back of his motorbike with him and having him teach me the guitar,” Jane said.

Tina said her favourite memories as a kid were swimming and playing music.

“He taught me to dive properly and how to swim well. He could do the best handstands and showed me how to climb the big trees in the park. To this day, I’ll still climb anywhere,” she said.

Terry and the girls enjoying a sunny day in the pool. Tina is leaping off Terry’s shoulders.

Terry and the girls enjoying a day of swimming, Tina (third) and Jane (on the end) said swimming with their father was some of their favourite childhood memories.

“Dad had no fear. Heights, fast bikes, cars, anything … He liked Pink Floyd, Deep Purple and played them loud.

“He also liked John Lennon, Elvis, Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel and taught himself to play their music on the guitar and taught me to play them on the keyboard.”

Tina and Jane have since resettled in Australia and flew over from Perth for Terry’s cremation and to visit the place where their father passed.

“We laid flowers at the site of the accident,” Jane said.

“I can’t imagine he would have wanted it any other way. A beautiful last ride with gorgeous rural views.

“Dad had emphysema which made him terribly angry that his body was letting him down so in many ways this was the perfect last ride.”

“We didn’t hold a funeral or eulogy because he hated that kind of stuff and we know he just would have wanted to go quietly.

“So we had Dad cremated and gave half of his ashes to friends in Nanango and took half back to Western Australia with his family to be spread in Indian Ocean when the coronavirus allows us to complete his final wishes.”

Terry will forever be remembered as a cherished father and grandfather who left this world doing what he loved most.

Terry and Jane. His two daughters and motorcycles were the pride and joy of Terry’s life.

Terry with little Jane and Tina.

“The great home of the soul is the open road.”

– D. H. Lawrence, English writer and poet