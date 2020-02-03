A break-in, a drink-driver, and school zones

FOR Monto officer-in-charge Sergeant Mick Bazzo, the start of the new year has begun to pick up for the township.

Following the arrest of a 21-year-old man responsible for an alleged six break and enters last year, Sgt Bazzo reports of two incidents in January of this year.

"We've had the high school broken into on the evening of January 28, and it's currently under investigation," Sgt Bazzo said.

"An unknown offender has entered the premises and removed a safe from the office area, with a quantity of money stolen."

Forensic police have attended the scene and have taken possession of a number of items according to Sgt Bazzo, as investigations are ongoing.

A 25-year-old man was then caught by Monto police for low to mid range drink-driving on January 19.

The Moonford man was picked up at an RBT site on Lister St at 10.30am that morning, and admitted the consuming alcohol the night before.

He faced Biloela Magistrates Court on January 19 and received a one month disqualification, and a $550 fine.

With school starting up and summer concluding, Sgt Bazzo wants to reiterate some tips for the local community for this month.

"I want to remind everyone that we're back to school zones now.

"People have been a bit lax over the seven week break, so it's back to the 40km/h in school zones.

"And we will be enforcing it."

Recent statistics from QPS indicated a 35 per cent average increase over five years of road fatalities in the Wide Bay Burnett up to 2019.

Speeding accounted for 22.3 per cent of the causal factors of the increase from 2018-19.

Conscious of the heat as we move into the last month of summer, Sgt Bazzo is advising the community to look out for elderly residents.

"I'd imagine there'd be an increase in service due to exhaustion for the elderly.

"So it'd be good for everyone to check on their neighbours to see if they're all right."

The latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology shows Monto hitting a top of 37°C on Monday February 3, with a low of 31°C.