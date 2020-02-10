A rolled car, pumpkin related injury and a fishing competition

TEAM WORK: The Boondooma Dam Stock Fishing Association were presented with a certificate of appreciation by the South Burnett Regional Council. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

TEAM WORK: The Boondooma Dam Stock Fishing Association were presented with a certificate of appreciation by the South Burnett Regional Council. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

MORE than 800 anglers from all over Queensland signed up the 30th year of the Boondooma Dam Yellowbelly Fishing Competition with some huge fish caught across the board.

What emerged as one of the stories of the weekend was Rodney Pierce who was driving down from Bundaberg on Saturday when his car rolled and was written off.

Robert Hadwen was in the back seat and mid roll was struck on the head by a pumpkin that had been on the floor.

After a short ambulance visit, Pierce called his brother-in-law and said the car was destroyed but the rods were fine and on they went.

The pair were awarded a pack of lures for their dedication to the competition.

CLOSE CALL: Richard Brown, Robert Hadwen and Rodney Pierce awarded a pack of lures for their dedication to the competition. (Picture: Tristan Evert).

Despite the dam’s low water level, the fish were biting, according to event organiser Zac Steinhardt who said they experienced some of the best sessions in the past five years.

“We had over 80 fish caught in the Saturday sessions and over 150 in the catch and release,” Steinhardt said.

“The little bit of rain over the past few days has really helped,” he said.

“With it being our 30th year, we went all out with the prizes.”

The overall biggest Yellowebelly went to Ashley Chandler and Bill Smith who both reeled in a whopping 1.615kg fish.

The winner for the biggest Spangled Perch went to Michael Jarvis with the biggest Bass awarded to Steve Slowman and Silver Perch going to Shelly Driver.

More than 50 prizes were given away with Nanango’s Melodie White taking home the Bluefin Drifter tinny valued at $15,000.

JACKPOT: The Bluefin Drifter tinny major prize and kayak minor prize prize valued at $15,000. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

HUGE CATCH: The Biggest Yellowbelly catch went to Bill Smith and Ashley Chandler with a 1.615kg Golden Perch. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The event is the biggest of its kind in the South Burnett and Mayor Keith Campbell said it had a huge economic benefit for the community.

“The Yellowbelly Fishing Competition is an event the council heavily gets behind as it contributes to the sport of recreational fishing and is a big opportunity to increase visitation to the region,” Campbell said.

“We provide a sum of money as part of our community not-for-profit grants and essentially we are investing on behalf of the region,” he said.

“The Boondooma Dam Fish Stocking Association do an excellent job and we are so happy to support them.”

The Boondooma Dam Fish Stocking Association were presented with a certificate of appreciation from the South Burnett Regional Council for their 30th anniversary of the Boondooma Dam Yellowbelly Fishing Competition.