Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian academic who spent more than 800 days in jail in Iran, has met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Politics

‘A tight spot’: Jailed academic thanks PM for help

by Adella Beaini
16th Feb 2021 1:50 PM
Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who spent 804 days in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison, has thanked Prime Minister Scott Morrison for helping get her "out of a tight spot".

The University of Melbourne academic was locked up in a 3m x 2m cell in freezing temperatures and frequently subject to psychological torture.

"Last week I had the genuine pleasure of meeting Scott Morrison and his lovely wife Jenny," she posted on Twitter.

"He was warm, open, frank and well-informed about the details of my case, which he had no qualms about calling a hostage-taking."

Dr Moore-Gilbert had been serving a 10 year jail sentence after being convicted of espionage, charges she has always denied. She was placed in solitary confinement for most of her sentence.

In a tweet on December 26, 2020, Dr Moore-Gilbert described some of the conditions when referring to another prisoner: "She is blindfolded every time she leaves her small, cold, empty cell. She is even masked and blindfolded when taken to the outdoor 'exercise' area.

"If she refuses, she will be handcuffed and dragged there by force. No one has heard from her since her transfer."

Dr Moore-Gilbert's release was co-ordinated by the Australian government in negotiation with Thailand.

She was freed in exchange for three Iranians who were held in Thailand.

