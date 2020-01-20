A wet weekend for South Burnett cricket

IT WAS a wet weekend in South Burnett Cricket with both the Kingaroy Devils vs Wondai Wolves and Blackbutt vs Kumbia matches being washed out.

Over at the Nanango Sports Ground, the Nanango Scorpions took the points defeating Cherbourg Cricket Club by 61 runs.

The Scorpions came out swinging with opener Brock Matthews hitting 65 for the day.

Barry Heyns was the next best with 28 followed by Daniel O'Connor who was caught on 21.

Some sublime bowling from Cherbourg's Ryan Brown wasn't enough to stop the Scorpions, bowling 6 off 31 with Dallas Bond bowling 3 for 28.

Cherbourg's Tom Langton and Edwin Simpson showed promise early with Langton caught on 16 and Simpson out for 31.

A series of low scores from the next six batsmen including a golden duck from Dallas Bond and a duck from Joven Gyemore led to a low score, before Ryan Jacobs did his best caught out on 25.

Nanango's Scott Pedron was impressive, bowling 6 for 41 with Matty Early taking 3 for 15.

In other results Kingaroy Services hosted the Murgon District Cricket Club with Murgon taking the win by five wickets.

There were some low scores across the board for the Services with the captain Matthew Bradford the highest hitter, bowled on 23.

Murgon's Renee Irvine took the first two wickets, Nathan Sanewski took two, the three Sippel brothers took five between them and Paul Taylor took one.

Murgon's Paul Taylor opened their innings and was caught out on 25 runs.

Troy Litzow finished the day on 45 with Riley Sippel finishing on 18 not out.

Kingaroy's Shawn Smith took three wickets, Luke Peters took one and Ajay Jannu took the fifth before Murgon hit the required run total.

Photo's from the Nanango vs Cherbourg and Blackbutt vs Kumbia matches can be found below.