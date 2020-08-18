Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Kirwan v St Brendan’s in Aaron Payne Cup

callum dick
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Kirwan State High School and St Brendan's College face off in Mackay today, in a repeat of the 2019 grand final.

Kick-off is at 11am.

Round 3 replays:

Mackay SHS v Ignatius Park College

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

St Patrick's College v St Brendan's College

The full game will be livestreamed on this site. This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Immediately following the Aaron Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match, between the two same schools.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

Round 4 -

Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College - 11.00am (Aaron Payne Cup) and 12.30 (Cowboys Challenge)

aaron payne cup kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming schoolboys rugby league st brendan's college watch live
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News Scott Morrison has made a personal plea to Annastacia Palaszczuk for “critical” changes to Queensland’s border restrictions.

        Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        Premium Content Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        News Queensland economy can’t recover with ‘business as usual’ COVID plan

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Rider's foot reportedly nearly severed in horror crash

        Premium Content Rider's foot reportedly nearly severed in horror crash

        News UPDATE: A male patient was flown to a hospital in Brisbane with "a significant leg...