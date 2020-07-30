ABANDONED: Four failed South Burnett development projects

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: A number of the houses in the Memerambi estate remain abandoned. (Picture: File)

FROM failed housing estates to contaminated bores, this is four of the regions biggest developments that went wrong.

Memerambi Estate

In 2011-2012 53 houses were built as part of the Memerambi Estate, a few kilometres north of Kingaroy.

The houses were built and sold before infrastructure was completed, leaving a number of residents without roads or stormwater drains.

The developer went into receivership and residents were still required to pay rates despite not being able to live in the dwellings.

In 2016 South Burnett Regional Council invested around $2 million to assist in completing the unfinished estate.

Despite Councils efforts to improve the estate, many of the houses still remain abandoned.

Moreton Energy Coal Mine

After four years of community backlash Moreton Energy officially withdrew their application to mine coal just outside Kingaroy.

MRV Tarong Basin PTY Ltd submitted the application in 2016, however withdrew their application earlier this year after it was met by angry locals who opposed the project.

The site was proposed to span for 25-30 years and mine roughly 517.5Mt of coal.

Formally known as Cougar Energy, Moreton Energy’s image was already damaged in the region after its links to the underground coal gasification leaks.

Cougar Energy underground coal gasification chemical leaks

Back in 2011 Cougar Energy was forced to shut down its $550 million underground coal gasification project in Kingaroy after a cancer-causing chemical was found in nearby bores.

The chemical leaks landed Cougar Energy in court, fined $75,000 over the issue.

Later that year Cougar Energy filed a multimillion-dollar law suit against the state government seeking $34 million for losses caused by the closure.

Two years later the lawsuit was dropped.

Nanango Shopping Centre

In July 2006, the former Nanango Shire Council approved a development application by Pacific Property Developments PTY LTD to build a shopping complex in Nanango.

The proposed development was to be on a 2.91ha site located at the corner of Normanby Street and the D’Aguilar Highway.

It was to feature a supermarket; specialty shops, office amenities; fast food outlet, auto premises and a child care centre.

The news didn’t sit well with many locals who suggested the development would take business from the towns CBD.

The development was supposed to open by 2008, however in 2012 the developer applied for a two-year extension, which was knocked back by Council.

The site still sits empty to this day.