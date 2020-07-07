Menu
DRUG CHARGE: A Swickers worker has been charged over the possession of drugs and drug related utensils. (Picture: File)
Crime

Abattoir worker caught with drugs during crash investigation

Tristan Evert
7th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
POLICE investigating a car crash discovered more than they bargained for when they knocked on the car door of an abattoir worker.

Officers were investigating a traffic crash on June 2 when they approached 24-year-old William Thomas Hogan’s car in Kingaroy.

During the interaction, police could smell the telltale aroma of cannabis and searched his vehicle – discovering 15 grams of marijuana, 5 joints, a bong, scales and scissors that had been used.

Appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6, the Swickers Abbatoir worker pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug and drug related utensils.

Hogan was sentenced to a drug diversion program bond of $300 over the period of six months.

South Burnett

