Abattoir worker caught with drugs during crash investigation
POLICE investigating a car crash discovered more than they bargained for when they knocked on the car door of an abattoir worker.
Officers were investigating a traffic crash on June 2 when they approached 24-year-old William Thomas Hogan’s car in Kingaroy.
During the interaction, police could smell the telltale aroma of cannabis and searched his vehicle – discovering 15 grams of marijuana, 5 joints, a bong, scales and scissors that had been used.
Appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6, the Swickers Abbatoir worker pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug and drug related utensils.
Hogan was sentenced to a drug diversion program bond of $300 over the period of six months.