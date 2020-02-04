Abuse survivor relaunches Burnett support program

PEACE OF MIND: Cr Terry Fleischfresser, Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff, and Mayor Keith Campbell joined Rhonda Trivett as she opened South Burnett Peace of Mind.

PEACE OF MIND: Cr Terry Fleischfresser, Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff, and Mayor Keith Campbell joined Rhonda Trivett as she opened South Burnett Peace of Mind.

RHONDA Trivett has ­relaunched her support organisation South Burnett Peace of Mind in the hope of offering South Burnett people the mental health support she was denied.

Ms Trivett was placed in Osler House, the adult female criminal section of Wolston Park, a high-security mental health facility near Ipswich.

She entered Wolston Park as a 13-year-old and was allowed to leave at 21.

What she endured there has been described as the worst case of child abuse in Australia.

After leaving Osler House, she suffered severe post traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, as well a drug and alcohol addiction.

In November 2012, she launched South Burnett Peace of Mind, a support organisation aimed at helping residents with mental illness, and those at risk of self-harm, homelessness, substance abuse, and other issues.

On Friday, Ms Trivett relaunched the program at Wondai Art Gallery.

She was joined by South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell, Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff, councillors Terry Fleischfresser, Danita Potterand Ros Heit, CTC CEO Nina Templeton, and other locals to support the cause.

Ms Trivett said she was grateful for all the support.

"It really meant a lot to me," she said.

"I want to offer South Burnett the support they need.

"I'm hoping to run a program fortnightly but first I need more people to help "

Cr Campbell said he was there to show his support because he believed mental health is an ongoing issue in the South Burnett.

"Rhonda has a very big heart and a desire to do good. She has a lot of ideas and enthusiasm," he said.

"We need to let people know that it is OK to not be OK and that there is help and support available.

"I'd like to remove the stigma of mental health."

Cr Duff said she admired Ms Trivett's bravery and desire to create change.

"I think we need to do more to address this issue," she said.

"It's the people who are not coming forward who are the ones who are not getting the help and attention they need."

Asking for help

If this story has raised issues for you, you can call:

Lifeline: 13 1114

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

Alcohol and Drug Information Service: 1800 177 833