Crime

Accused child rapist faces drugs, weapons charges

Ashley Pillhofer
by
30th Sep 2020 7:37 AM
A Townsville man accused of horrific crimes against innocent children and animals has had his case mentioned in court.

The former childcare worker is charged with more than 100 offences that span two decades including rape, making child exploitation material, bestiality, indecent treatment of a child under 12 and supplying dangerous drugs.

He is accused of preying on children who attend the childcare centre he worked at, his siblings and his own children.

Defence lawyer Amanda Zugno appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday on behalf of the man who is behind bars.

The 39-year-old man had 104 offences including 16 charges of indecent treatment, 19 charges of making child exploitation material, 24 charges of distributing child exploitation material, four charges of bestiality, 14 rape charges and a swag of charges including stalking, assault and drug charges mentioned in court.

Police say it is one of the largest child abuse cases they've ever seen and that the man drugged babies and children and filmed their abuse before sharing the horrifying footage online.

Ms Zugno requested Magistrate Viviana Keegan adjourn the case to early next week to align with other charges the man was facing including drug and weapons charges.

No application for bail was made.

Magistrate Keegan adjourned the case to next week and remanded the man in custody.

Originally published as Accused child rapist faces drugs, weapons charges

child abuse child rapist drugs father townsville weapons

