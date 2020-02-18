Accused military fake’s court case takes dramatic turn

THE case against Maryborough RSL general manager, Craig Michael Lenihan took a dramatic turn on Tuesday.

Mr Lenihan told the Maryborough Magistrates Court he planned to plead guilty to two charges, including falsely representing to be a returned soldier, sailor or airman as well as a drug-related charge.

Police prosecutors did not offer any evidence on a third charge related to the improper use of service decorations.

That charge against Mr Lenihan was dropped.

Magistrate Terry Duroux adjourned the matter until Friday, February 21.

A group of disgruntled veterans again wore their medals outside the courthouse today in protest.

They told the Chronicle after Mr Lenihan's first appearance last year they were proud of their service overseas and did not appreciate the allegations that someone would lie about their time in the armed forces.

They said the veteran community took the matter very seriously.

The Maryborough RSL confirmed late last year Mr Lenihan had been placed on stress leave.

Angry sub-branch members called for a special general meeting in January with the intention of voting on a motion to remove sub-branch president George Mellick and his vice president Robert Anderton.

The hiring of Mr Lenihan as general manager was listed as one of their main concerns.

However, the RSL hit back saying the vote could not go ahead as proper procedures had not been followed and no evidence was presented with the motions.

Members will vote for a new sub-branch president at their AGM on Sunday.

The Queensland RSL said an independent investigator was probing current and historical management issues at the sub-branch.