Accused murderer dies after jail bashing

by Elise Williams
20th Nov 2020 11:48 AM
Accused teen-murderer Zlatko Sikorsky has died in hospital this morning after he was reportedly bashed by another prisoner last week.

Sikorsky was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition on October 10 after he was "belted at unlock" that morning, according to prison sources.

Sikorsky was jailed while awaiting trial over the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend Larissa Beilby, whose body was found in a barrel in Stapylton in June 2018.

Ms Beilby's body was found in a barrel in the back of a black ute outside a Logan City caravan park on June 27.

Sikorsky, was arrested in Alexandra Headland days later after barricading himself inside a unit for a 27-hour siege.

Mr Sikorsky, 34, was charged with 18 offences including one count each of murder, misconduct with a corpse and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Larissa Beilby and Zlatko Sikorsky
A prison officer last week told The Courier-Mail Sikorsky "was belted at unlock (yesterday) morning."

"Paramedics had to work on him for ages before transportation," the officer said.

"Apparently he struck his head as he was falling from being attacked."

Sikorsky was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse of Ms Beilby, who had been reported missing by her father the day before her body was found inside a barrel in the back of a dumped ute south of Brisbane.

Originally published as Accused murderer dies after jail bashing

