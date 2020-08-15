Activewear queen’s job ads hijacked

Fresh revelations have emerged about a recruitment website that funnelled desperate jobseekers into state-funded training.

A website linked to a scheme where Queenslanders desperate for a job are funnelled into state-funded training is ripping off other recruitment agencies' advertisements to harvest jobseekers' details.

Job advertisements, including one for work at Lorna Jane, have been reposted without authorisation, some even linking to an "apply now" page on a website for The JobCoach, where applicants can upload their resumes and contact details.

Where the resumes end up is anyone's guess, with The JobCoach refusing to return the newspaper's phone calls this week.

A Lorna Jane spokesman said it had not provided the advertisement for it to use, was unaware of the business, and had asked for its advertisement to be removed.

The Sunday Mail has been investigating a network of businesses cashing in on the unemployment crisis by luring unemployed people into lucrative taxpayer-funded training via vague job advertisements.

It involves agencies posting job vacancies, then referring applicants to state-funded Certificate 3 courses they insist are essential for them to be considered for the position.

The State Government will then pay the trainer up to $4275 for each Certificate 3 issued.

Jobseekers caught in the scheme say they never received a job offer after the course and the job agency's phone numbers would not answer or work.

Industry sources alleged some job agencies were seeking a 25 per cent cut for every person they referred to a Certificate 3 Guarantee funded course.

Lorna Jane Clarkson’s company has asked for its advertising to be removed.

Multiple job agencies have referred to "The JobCoach" when booking job applicants into subsidised training, with JobCoach then texting the course details and handing out a booklet of resume examples and tips at the training. One of the booklets gives an incorrect email that bounces back.

JobCoach's website refers to The Job Coach Limited, but no such company could be found in searching the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The JobCoach's website domain is registered to Murarrie-based Darrell Ballard, who is a director of Octopus Training and other companies.

His LinkedIn profile states he is the managing director of "Job Coach" and Octopus Training's website includes the same 1300 number used by JobCoach.

Mr Ballard has refused to answer questions from the newspaper about his business activities.

The Sunday Mail can reveal dozens of job advertisements have been reposted on www.thejobcoach.com.au from other company's websites and recruitment websites without permission.

Some of the advertisements link back to the original job advertiser, while others feature an "apply now" button that directs applicants to a JobCoach web page where they can upload their resumes and contact details.

Multiple advertisements posted by mining and construction recruiter Techforce were reposted, which in some cases linked to a JobCoach page where applicants could apply by uploading their CVs.

A Techforce spokesman told the newspaper he was unaware of any affiliation with JobCoach.

Another vacancy advertised by the Australian Motorcycle Accessories Clearance Warehouse was also reposted without permission, according to a Warehouse spokeswoman, with applicants again asked to upload their resumes.

In both cases the company's email addresses were changed by one letter in the reposted advertisements, resulting in email bouncebacks should the applicants attempt to contact the company directly.

An advertisement for a job with retailer Lorna Jane was also reposted with the JobCoach logo on the website of job agency StaffCo without the permission of the fitness brand, however, it links to the original advertisement.

StaffCo was one of the agencies referring job applicants to a Certificate 3 in Food Processing course this month after advertising jobs, telling applicants they would be "assisted" by "The Job Coach".

StaffCo Labour Hire director Jo-Anne Forsdike has previously denied receiving any funding for training referrals.

The JobCoach website was shut down soon after the newspaper emailed a list of questions on Friday.

