Acts of kindness cut through Bay supermarket chaos

Selfless act – Karen Harrold and Rebecca Rhodes shopped for a disabled woman living at the end of their street. Photo: Cody Fox

HERVEY BAY resident Karen Harrold said we can all do something to help others in a time of need.

Out doing her Sunday shopping with her daughter Rebecca Rhodes, Karen has been buying extra to help her elderly neighbour who has difficulty leaving home.

"My neighbour has a colostomy bag and we buy her some groceries and we are going to surprise her with a bag full of goodies," Ms Harrold said.

"We just want to help out people and keep their spirits up."

Ms Harrold has concerns for the wellbeing of her autistic son Tim who was at Movie World in the Gold Coast the same time Hollywood movie star Tom Hanks was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"My son went into self-isolation for a while and he has no signs or symptoms, just worried about how everything will go during the pandemic," she said.

Avid bingo player Cheryl Sims braved the running of the bulls scenario when Coles customers made a bee line for the toilet paper shelves.

"I had to get just one pack for the toilet for the girls at bingo," Ms Sims said.

"A couple of the girls said it was on sale here so I waited for the doors to open and ducked in to grab a pack".

Ms Sims had serious concerns about how people were reacting to the COVID-19 crisis and not thinking of others, only themselves.

"It's a bit like welcome to Australia, slowly becoming like a country where it's everyone for themselves," she said.

"I might be old-fashioned but we have to have some compassion for each other and help out as best we can."