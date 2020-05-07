Acts of kindness to spark joy in families across region

GOODIE BOX: Graham House Community Centre manager Christelle Withers-Mayne with Community Access and Development worker Lauren Ryan holding an example of the boxes they have been donating to members of the community to help them through the current health crisis. Photo: Laura Blackmore

GOODIE BOX: Graham House Community Centre manager Christelle Withers-Mayne with Community Access and Development worker Lauren Ryan holding an example of the boxes they have been donating to members of the community to help them through the current health crisis. Photo: Laura Blackmore

ONE of the South Burnett’s well-loved community hubs has launched a new initiative to support people through the current health pandemic.

Graham House Community Centre at Murgon is donating care packs, filled to the brim with various items, aimed at helping families during the crisis.

Community Access and Development worker Lauren Ryan said the people who were receiving their gifts weren’t their usual cliental.

“We came up with the idea to help people in the community who generally wouldn’t access our services,” Ms Ryan said.

“The vulnerable people through coronavirus aren’t our normal clients.

“They are people who usually wouldn’t ask for help, but now need it more than ever.

Since last week the community centre has been able to give out multiple care packs, with more on the way.

“We put a post up on Facebook and sent it out to key stakeholders to let them know what we were doing and have had a great response so far.

“Out of the eight boxes distributed into the community, we have only had one person call up to ask for help.

“The rest came from nominations, which has been heartwarming to see.”

Graham House Community Centre manager Christelle Withers-Mayne with Community Access and Development worker Lauren Ryan are pleased by the response to the care packs in the community. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Ms Ryan said they hoped the boxes would provide some extra relief to people navigating such an uncertain time.

“Some of the stuff was donated and we were able to purchase some things using the relief funding from the federal government.

“We had some little trinkets donated by the Murgon Florist.

“There’s non perishable pantry items, plus we supported local businesses through buying produce from Top of the Town Meats, as well as the Murgon Fruit Market and IGA.

“We have also included some crosswords, puzzles and drawings to brighten someone’s day.

As the pandemic still posed a threat to the national, Ms Ryan said she wanted to remind people they were still open for business.

“We still have our emergency relief service in place.

“All of our services are confidential, so if they are struggling financially or isolated, give us a call.

“If we can’t help, we can direct them into the right direction.”

She said Graham House was taking nominations for the charity boxes from all regions of the South Burnett.

They are operating their volunteer transport services, which could also assist in distributing the boxes if they are located outside of Murgon.

To enquire about a care pack or nominate someone, call Graham House on 4169 8400.