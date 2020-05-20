Adani provides update on mine, railway project

ROLLING ON: Adani Australia has shown off some their heavy machinery as they work towards establishing their Carmichael mine and rail project.

ROLLING ON: Adani Australia has shown off some their heavy machinery as they work towards establishing their Carmichael mine and rail project.

ADANI has provided an update on the construction of its Carmichael Mine and rail project, saying works are on schedule despite strict measures to manage the risk of COVID-19.

Adani recently announced the company had awarded a $220m civil construction contract for the Carmichael Rail Network to Australian rail company Martinus, to build a critical section of the railway.

It was the second major contract handed out to Martinus following a $100m contract announced in Rockhampton, in October 2019.

An Adani spokesman said the total value of contracts awarded is now "well over $750m".

"We have more than 500 people currently working on our project. Workers have also started to move into the first of our three temporary rail accommodation camps," the spokesman said.

"The three temporary rail camps combined will deliver an additional 1,200 beds for the project workforce.

STRIP UPGRADE: Adani Australia is in the midst of upgrading their airstrip which services their Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project.

"We remain on track to create more than 1,500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up of our project and some further 6,750 indirect jobs."

The railway will be built using 26,417 tonnes of steel and 319,000 concrete sleepers, which according to Adani, will all be Australian made.

The Adani spokesman said the Carmichael Rail Network works will include over 460 culverts, 17 bridges over waterways, two road over rail bridges, 68 railway crossings and local road upgrades.

The spokesman said Adani "recognised how important it is" to continue operations where safe to do so, to provide certainty of employment to staff, contractors and people indirectly employed through the project.

"Health and safety is always our first priority and we have adapted our operations in order to keep people in work and continue to provide new job opportunities," the spokesman said.

Adani workers having their temperature tested. Picture: Adani Australia

The spokesman said the first five of Adani's mining trucks had arrived on site, with the remaining truck fleet being assembled in Mackay.

"Each (mining truck) requires a team of approximately 40 men and women to put them together over a period of about 10 weeks," he said.

"They are then transported to site, where final assembly is completed."

It is understood Adani still plans to ship coal out of Abbot Point Coal Terminal by the first quarter of 2021.