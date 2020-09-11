Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Adani
Adani
News

Adani wins in fight against activist

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Sep 2020 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mining giant Adani has won its bid for an injunction against environmental activist Benjamin Pennings who they claim is frustrating their mining operation with ongoing online campaigns.

Adani last week applied for injunctive relief against the outspoken Mr Pennings, a former Greens mayoral candidate, who has been an outspoken critic of the Galilee Basin mine.

Ben Pennings during a protest in Brisbane last year. Picture: Adam Head
Ben Pennings during a protest in Brisbane last year. Picture: Adam Head

During a hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court before Justice Glenn Martin last week, Adani called on the court to order Mr Pennings remove statements from his social media, restrain from future publishing and using any information that may assist him with protest action.

They also want him to stop making threats against the company and their lawyers and cease encouraging others to turn over confidential information about the mine.

Under the injunction orders handed down this morning, Mr Pennings will be forced to remove social media posts relating to Adani and will also have to remove claims from the Galilee Blockade website which threaten to target contractors involved with the mine.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Adani wins in fight against activist

More Stories

activist adani editors picks mining protesters

Just In

    10 new virus cases in NSW

    10 new virus cases in NSW
    • 11th Sep 2020 11:35 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has cried as she explained the impact of the border closures and reveals two new cases.

        Man lucky to be alive after slamming car into tree

        Premium Content Man lucky to be alive after slamming car into tree

        News A man has smashed his car into a tree in the early hours of this morning near...

        ‘Cheating lying sh-t’: Man’s cruel taunts to abused partner

        Premium Content ‘Cheating lying sh-t’: Man’s cruel taunts to abused partner

        Crime A MAN faced Nanango court this week after pushing his partner onto pavement and...

        Angry son deliberately rams car into dad’s shop for revenge

        Premium Content Angry son deliberately rams car into dad’s shop for revenge

        News A MURGON man intentionally crashed his car into his dad’s shop after an argument, a...