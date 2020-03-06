Additional crew to join SB fire station

ROLL OUT: More firefighters are set to join the Kingaroy Fire Station in the coming months as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to supporting regional communities hardest hit by bush fires.

MAJOR changes in the way regional fire stations operate have been announced by the Palaszczuk government this week with one of the South Burnett's largest stations set to benefit from the staffing increase.

Kingaroy Fire and Rescue station will upgrade from its current station officer plus auxiliary firefighter model to a five-day permanent day shift model plus auxiliaries, with an extra four permanent firefighter positions allocated.

The Palaszczuk Government is delivering on its election commitment to increase firefighter numbers across the state with the announcement of 29 new firefighter allocations today.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the front line's newest additions would be stationed at communities hardest hit by bushfires.

"These increases in permanent firefighter numbers will ensure we have the required resourcing to support these growing local communities and the number of operations in their area," Mr Crawford said.

"This is part of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to continue providing fire and emergency services to Queensland communities in line with their risk profile.

"We made a commitment before the last election to deliver 100 new Fire and Rescue firefighters and we are on track to do just that.

"Ninety-one roles have now been allocated and the remaining nine roles will be allocated to identified stations by June."

Member for Cook Cynthia Lui welcomed the announcement of four new firefighter positions at the Port Douglas FRS Station, which will see similar changes in new crew members to the Kingaroy station.

"These additions will bring the total number of full-time firefighters at the station to five, allowing it to expand to a five-day permanent day shift model with additional support from local Auxiliaries," she said.

"This station previously operated with one permanent station officer and auxiliary firefighters.

"We need to fortify ourselves against the impacts Mother Nature increasingly has on our economy, environment, and community.

"We do this through planning and resourcing and increasing firefighter numbers is a large part of that."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Greg Leach said auxiliary firefighters would continue to play an important role in their local communities.

"I would like to thank our auxiliary firefighters who continue to serve these communities," Mr Leach said.

"Permanent staff will support these important on-call personnel in their ongoing contribution to the delivery of vital services to their community."

The allocated permanent roles are expected to be on shift in the identified communities no later than November 2020.