Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

One adult is currently entrapped following a series crash on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.

UPDATE 3 PM:

A MAN has been freed from the vehicle and is being treated by paramedics at the scene. He is currently in a critical condition.

A QAS spokeswoman said a school age boy, preschool age boy, and baby are being assessed by paramedics.

EARLIER 2.11 PM:

A PERSON is entrapped and in critical condition after a car reportedly slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, four people are currently being assessed by paramedics, including an adult and three children.

The adult, who is in critical condition with a head injury, is currently entrapped in the car.

All three children are reportedly in a stable condition.

Emergency services, including a critical care paramedic, were called to the scene at 1.47pm. The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.