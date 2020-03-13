ADVICE: Coronavirus precautions to take

BY NOW you've probably heard about a new, or novel, strain of coronavirus, originally known as novel coronavirus and now called COVID-19.

According to the South Burnett Regional Council, community members should be aware of and informed about COVID-19, but not alarmed.

Council is aware of reports of the virus in the region and is working closely with the state government and emergency groups.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, which means it affects the parts of your body you use to breathe: your nose, throat and lungs.

If you're sick with COVID-19, your symptoms might include:

• fever

• a cough

• sore throat

• fatigue

• shortness of breath.

COVID-19 spreads between people, usually when a sick person coughs.

You might catch COVID-19 if someone with the virus coughs onto you, or onto a surface (like a door handle) that you touch, getting the droplets on your hands and then transferring them to your mouth, nose or eyes when you touch your face or eat.

Washing your hands often and properly means that you can prevent viruses from entering your body. That means washing your hands when you've been out and about and before you eat (and after you go to the toilet).

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, you need to see a doctor immediately. Before your appointment, call ahead and tell the staff what your symptoms are and tell them your travel history or that you may have been in contact with a potential case of coronavirus.

Remember, the best things you can do right now are keep up-to-date with Queensland Health information, wash your hands often and properly, stay 1.5 metres away from people coughing and stay home if you're sick.

Community members are encouraged to visit the following sites for up-to-date information and requirements:

• For the latest health advice visit: www.health.qld.gov.au

• For the latest travel and border advice visit: www.smartraveller.gov.au

• For the latest advice on economic assistance for affected industries and small business visit: www.qld.gov.au/about/industry-recovery

South Burnett Regional Council with the Local Disaster Management Group are working in partnership with other government agencies including Queensland Health to monitor the situation and take action as necessary.

Further information will be released as it is confirmed.