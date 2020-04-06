Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCKIE ADVICE: Authorities say drivers passing through this WA/NT checkpoint have no need for concern after an officer there tested positive for the virus.
TRUCKIE ADVICE: Authorities say drivers passing through this WA/NT checkpoint have no need for concern after an officer there tested positive for the virus.
News

Advice for drivers who came into contact with border officer

6th Apr 2020 10:54 AM | Updated: 11:51 AM

THE WA Department of Health has reminded truckies that there is no need to panic if they came into contact with the WA border control officer who has since tested positive to COVID-19.

In a communique to its members over the weekend, the Western Roads Federation relayed on the department's advice for those who passed through the Kununurra/NT checkpoint between March 29 and April 1.

It said that the Department of Health only requires people to go into self-isolation if:

coronaviruspromo

• They have tested positive to COVID-19; and

• Have been in "close contact" with a confirmed case of COVID-19 - close contact is defined as having more than 15 minutes face-to-face contact with an infected person or shared a closed space with a confirmed case for a prolonged period (e.g. more than two hours).

• Any ordinary contact through the checkpoint should not be of concern

A range of information is available via the wa.gov.au COVID-19 website https://www.wa.gov.au/government/covid-19-coronavirus.

This includes the latest information on how to best protect yourself from COVID-19.

border controls coronavirustransport western roads federation
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cause of Kingaroy plane crash revealed

        premium_icon Cause of Kingaroy plane crash revealed

        News Police said the Dalby pilot's aircraft slid 50 metres from the point of impact to its final resting place... in someone’s driveway.

        • 6th Apr 2020 11:54 AM
        Community logs on to pray for protection from virus

        premium_icon Community logs on to pray for protection from virus

        News Church leaders encourage people not to be fearful as online prayer session unites...

        • 6th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
        What do a fruit shop and a real estate agent have in common?

        What do a fruit shop and a real estate agent have in common?

        News They both want to help our older residents get through this pandemic period.

        ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        premium_icon ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        Health Hotels could house doctors, nurses and low-risk patients in COVID-19 ‘Plan B’