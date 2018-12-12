Group to turn Quarry Gardens into ‘world-class attraction’

A new group will play a vital role in developing the Bridge Street Quarry.

TOOWOOMBA Regional Council will convene a committee to develop the Bridge Street Quarry into a "world-class tourist attraction".

Mayor Paul Antonio said the council had bold ambitions for the Quarry Gardens project and the committee would ensure the proper foundations for success were laid.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to do something spectacular in the old quarry site which would bring thousands of visitors to the Toowoomba region every year," Cr Antonio said.

"While we may still be in the very early stages of this long-term project, you only have to look at an area like Queens Park to appreciate how important it us for to do the groundwork now.

"To make sure we get it right and take the views of the community into account, the council will form a Bridge Street Quarry Development Advisory Committee.

The committee will provide advice to the council on matters affecting the rehabilitation and the initial redevelopment of the site.

It will consist of 15 members plus up to three additional external advisers.

The council committed $3.3 million to the rehabilitation of the quarry in its 2020/21 budget, part of the $50 million pandemic response investment program.

Councillors Bill Cahill and Carol Taylor questioned the funding's inclusion when the budget was handed down last month.

Deputy Mayor Geoff McDonald said the project had the support of the majority of councillors.

Friends of the Quarry Gardens, a group formed in support of the redevelopment, welcomed the council's commitment to the project.

Councillors will vote on the approval of the terms of reference for the advisory committee at a council meeting next week.