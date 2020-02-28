Advocate aspires to give people a voice as councillor

NEW CANDIDATE: Long-term community advocate Rhonda Trivett has announced she will run for Division 3 in the upcoming local election. Photo: Laura Blackmore

NEW CANDIDATE: Long-term community advocate Rhonda Trivett has announced she will run for Division 3 in the upcoming local election. Photo: Laura Blackmore

RHONDA Trivett has been a champion for change in the South Burnett for a number of decades.

She's founded charity organisations such as Peace of Mind and was awarded Volunteer of the Year at the Australia Day celebrations in 2018.

Now the passionate community member is putting her hand up to be a councillor for Division 3 in the upcoming local government election.

Ms Trivett said she made the decision to run after she felt let down by the current services in the region.

"We are only two hours from Brisbane," Ms Trivett said.

"We should have the same services available here in the South Burnett.

"As someone who has experienced mental health issues, I know what we need.

"We need more health facilities and places for people to go during hard times."

Rhonda Trivett at the South Burnett Peace of Mind mental health awareness morning. Photo: Tobi Loftus

As part of her campaign, Ms Trivett will be pushing for the region to get new services into the region such as a drop in centre that would cater to a wide range of people.

She would also push for other services like a mental health facility, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre and an evacuation centre.

"The Kingaroy Hospital and the mental health hospital here don't take to each other," Ms Trivett said.

"We need to help rehabilitate people who are struggling.

"Some people don't want to change but some of them do," she said.

"We need to have the proper services in place for those people.

"I have the ability to relate and help them from first hand knowledge and life experience.

"It took me a long time to rehabilitate and I did it with a lot of struggles.

"Now I want to be the force for change in Kingaroy."

Rhonda Trivet has been campaigning for change for many decades in the South Burnett. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Ms Trivett said she had experience in liaising with state and federal politicians on a number of occasions including getting personal justice for the state's worst case of child abuse.

Moving forward, she said the whole community played a vital role in building Kingaroy to be a thriving hub, and not just to benefit those with the money or in high powered positions, but for everyone.

"We shouldn't have the gaps in society and as a community we should be working together.

"It will make us stronger, have a voice and become a better community.

"Kingaroy is a beautiful little town, nestled in the South Burnett.

"It will be such a shame to lose more services that are vital to maintain the health of our town."

Ms Trivett has also organised the White dived Ball as past of the Peace of Mind organisation and has been advocating to get all-inclusive sport into the region.

Councillor Danita Potter is the only other candidate to renominate for Division 3.

Rhonda Trivett with Suncoast Spinners coach Nathan Wilburn. Photo: Contributed