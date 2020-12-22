Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
News

Aerial help called in for bushfire, road closures expected

Crystal Jones
22nd Dec 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 5:33 PM

AERIAL crews have been called in to help deal with a bushfire burning north of Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene in the vicinity of Fernfield and Coast Rds behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with aerial support.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Drivers should act with caution and to conditions as road closures are expected throughout the day.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

baffle creek bushfires
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assessing two patients after South Nanango crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assessing two patients after South Nanango crash

        Breaking Queensland Ambulance is assessing patients at a two vehicle crash on a rural South Burnett Road.

        OPINION: I thought you were better Queensland – I was wrong

        Premium Content OPINION: I thought you were better Queensland – I was wrong

        Opinion This Christmas will be hard for many families due to new border closures – but...

        Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Premium Content Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Council News THE major $2 million Burnett Water Feasibility Study has completed the important...

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19