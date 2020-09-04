Letters: AFL Grand Final a COVID risk for Queensland

WITH the AFL Grand Final to be held in Brisbane in only seven weeks (C-M, Sep 3), Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young must be very worried.

Will the thousands of Victorians attending be arriving in five weeks for two weeks of hotel quarantine at inflated prices prior to the match and then tested before being allowed to attend the match? It's highly doubtful.

If there is to be a second COVID wave in Queensland it will surely occur after the grand final, with lockdowns all over again in the lead up to Christmas.

All this just to boost Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's chance of re-election a week after the match.

Phillip O'Neill, Wynnum North

I CANNOT believe the arrogance of our Premier.

She stops people travelling here from most of NSW and Victoria but allows a 40-odd entourage of Victorians into the state to announce the AFL grand final. I hope they are paying their own way.

I am sure many Queenslanders who have lost their jobs, health and homes will take note of her actions at the upcoming election.

Greg Hammond, Elanora

THE Queensland Government locking down the state for all Queenslanders while hosting the AFL Grand Final with 30,000 people in attendance seems a bit crazy.

I wonder if I applied for a permit to hold a rally for 30,000 people, would it receive the same jubilation as the AFL grand final?

Graham Vidler, Hervey Bay

AT FIRST blush Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tourism Minister Kate Jones should be congratulated on capturing the AFL Grand Final to be played at the Gabba on October 24.

Yet it is sadly only a one-off sugar hit to the state's economy which is mired in deep recession.

The match will not have any lasting benefits for the state.

However, it will do wonders for the Premier's vote come election day a week later on October 31.

She and her government will go to this election riding high on the wave of euphoria created by the media and most likely win it, with many of the government's contradictory announcements regarding COVID-19 simply forgotten.

On many counts, if this win occurs, it is undeserved because Queensland will still have record high unemployment and a shrinking economy, with limited government strategies to alter it, because apparently this government isn't thinking beyond the election.

Jeffrey Sheppard, Clayfield

ONCE again football seems to be more important than other issues relating to the COVID outbreak.

You can have a huge grand final with thousands of people but individuals have strict rules placed on them causing stress and heartbreak.

It is Father's Day this Sunday but my friend is not allowed to have 14 family members visit for lunch but they can book into a restaurant with extra expense and share the table as a group where the chairs are not spaced apart.

Another friend's mother went into a nursing home last week. It was the mother's birthday last Saturday and the family were denied a visit.

What happened to a person's right to accept responsibility and acceptance for their own actions?

If we had hundreds of cases of COVID one could understand these reactions, but in an area where there are no known cases it seems to be overkill with some rules for the everyday citizen, however others, such as celebrities or footballers, seem to be able to do what they like and when they want to do it.

Is it because celebrities and footballers generate money through their activities whereas the man in the street doesn't?

Katrina Arnold, The Gap

GIVE US NRL GRAND FINAL

POOR NRL boss Peter V'landys is having a dummy spit (C-M, Sep 3) over Queensland getting the rights to host the AFL Grand Final.

If he wants to get one back, he should announce that the NRL Grand Final will be held in Brisbane.

Duncan Harman, Bundamba

LEADERSHIP SPARK

GREAT ideas are sometimes like bushfires - it only takes a tiny spark to ignite them.

Robert Schwarten (Letters, Sep 3) may well have provided such a spark by writing: "Just try to imagine Pauline Hanson, Clive Palmer and Deb Frecklington running the state".

Well, I did exactly that, and when I compared this trio to the duo of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Dr Jeannette Young, I found the trio preferable. Admittedly both groups have at least something in common, Palmer and Young both being unelected to any political position.

Having now unleashed the spark, perhaps Schwarten might be well advised to brush up on his firefighting skills before the October 31 state election.

Crispin Walters, Chapel Hill

CARRYING THE NATION

THE economic commentariat and those politicians with an axe to grind have expressed themselves in an almost apoplectic fashion over the

7 per cent drop in the nation's economic performance (C-M, Sep 3).

Surely in view of what has happened to our nation over the last several months, their comments should have been rather to the effect that it was surprising that the drop was only 7 per cent.

But of course, what is more significant is that with Melbourne so heavily locked down and out of action it has proved that the loss of that sector of the economy made so little impact on the figures as a whole, and that it is the non-virus-affected parts of the nation (rural Australia and in particular Queensland) that have always "carried" that city - and indeed the nation.

Greg Casey, Murrumba Downs

Aged care workers deserve the praise.

AGED CARE IN NEED OF SHAKE-UP

I REFER to your series of articles on the aged care system.

Thank goodness The Courier-Mail is onto them.

The aged care industry should have to detail their expenses and spot checks made to make sure where the money is going.

It is not only the federal government money but also the contributions from residents through their pension (more government money).

The system needs to be reviewed. Ask anyone who has recently tried to deal with all the paperwork to have a loved one placed in care. All the age care providers see are the dollars.

Then you look at all the rules the residents have to follow. The facility has complete control over them.

I pity those who do not have a relative or friend to advocate for them as they are at the mercy of these aged care facilities.

The people who deserve the praise are generally the staff. They are worked to death on minimal wages to look after as many residents as they can.

Most residents are frail and with dementia so the work is very hard in feeding and keeping the residents clean. There are not many people who can stay with the job for very long.

The best we can do is keep our old folk in their own home with support or bring them to ours if they are not up to looking after themselves. Not everyone has a loving person to look after them though.

Margaret Scott, Kelvin Grove

CHANGING ELITES

FRANCIS Carroll (Letters, Sep 2) and I are at cross-purposes regarding the term "elites".

Even before his elevation to the presidency, Donald Trump was certainly a wealthy, powerful individual, but the word "elites" in the modern American political lexicon has come to mean something quite different.

It denotes a wide-ranging coterie of influential, "right-thinking", but invariably left-leaning, folk at the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN, for instance; most of the academic community and the puffed-up, self-congratulatory Hollywood pack; the social justice warriors, the politically-correct, the perennially-offended, the guilt-ridden beneficiaries of "white privilege", and the cancel-culture crew.

Those who resist the blandishments of the modern bien pensants, are dismissed, in Hillary Clinton's memorable and disastrous phrase, as "a basket of deplorables" - the US equivalent of One Nation adherents.

I am no particular fan of Trump, whose verbal gaucheries and intemperate tweetings are legendary.

I fall back on the old principle that when faced with two bad choices, one should choose the least bad, and a Democrat victory (which is still odds-on) will, in some measure, validate all the current ugliness in American streets and in society.

Terry Birchley, Bundaberg

