AFL Grand Final tickets: Massive win for fans

AFL Grand Final prices frozen as more tickets allowed to members for Gabba decider

It looms as the peoples' Grand Final.

More than 50 per cent of total tickets to this year's Queensland decider on October 24 will be allocated to members from competing teams in a month of finals football that league boss Gillon McLachlan said will be a "series like no other".

Ticket prices to all finals have also been frozen at 2019 prices.

While the capacity to the Gabba Grand Final will be restricted due to COVID-19 crowd rules, 54 per cent of available tickets will be on offer to competing club members, a total of 16,200 of the 30,000 available - split evenly between both teams - with those unsold from club member allocations then on sale to the general public.

In comparison, a traditional MCG Grand Final typically affords some 34 per cent of tickets to competing club members.

Brisbane-based AFL fans will be rejoicing with more than 50 per cent of Grand Final tickets afforded to club members. Picture: Michael Klein

"The Queensland community has whole-heartedly welcomed the AFL family over the last few months," McLachlan said.

"We look forward to getting as many Queenslanders to the biggest and best event on the Australian sporting calendar."

AFL members and finals series ticket holders will be allocated 15 per cent of tickets to the first-ever night decider, with 16 per cent to premium hospitality packages and 15 per cent to AFL stakeholders, corporate and broadcast partners.

In line with COVID-19 restrictions, corporate and hospitality events will be restricted in capacity and social distancing must be observed.

Of the current top eight teams, official AFL member numbers indicate that more than 36,000 members of top eight clubs are based in Queensland.

A usual MCG Grand Final sees 34 per cent of tickets allocated to club members. Picture: Alex Coppel.

All except for Brisbane - which has 24,672 members in the sunshine state - would fall well within the more than 8,000 tickets that would be available to competing club members, meaning access to club members could be better than ever before.

South Australian members could also travel freely to Queensland for the finals, while Western Australian members could enter Queensland without quarantine but would have to complete a 14-day quarantine upon their return to WA.

Ticket numbers could yet be adjusted should Queensland health authorities elect to alter the crowd allowance.

Optus Stadium could host a match in the opening weekend of the finals series should West Coast qualify for a home final, while Adelaide Oval also looms as a venue in the opening weeks with Port Adelaide currently sitting atop the AFL ladder.

Entry level tickets to weeks one and two of the finals series will remain at $35, while the cheapest reserved seat ticket to the Grand Final stays at $185.

The Gabba will host the first night Grand Final in AFL history on October 24. Picture: Michael Klein

McLachlan said prices remaining firm was a move to honour the commitment by fans in a trying year.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone, so now, more than ever, our commitment remains to keep finals footy prices as an affordable option and thanking the members and fans who have stuck by their club's this season," he said.

"It will be a final series like no other, but our venues in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia are ready to host the biggest games of the season, and most importantly in a COVID-safe environment for all.

"Regardless of how many fans can attend matches in each state I know the atmosphere will be electric and the roar of the crowd will be as loud as ever."

Originally published as AFL Grand Final tickets: Massive win for fans