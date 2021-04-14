10,000 AFLW tickets gone in 15 minutes

Eager fans bought 10,000 tickets to the AFLW grand final within just 15 minutes, with Crows midfielder Ebony Marinoff hoping for a “massive crowd”.

Almost 10,000 tickets to the AFLW grand final sold within the first 15 minutes, with fans jumping at the opportunity to see the Crows take on Brisbane at Adelaide Oval.

Under the oval's COVID management plan, up to 40,000 tickets can be sold to Saturday afternoon's match, where the Crows will be hoping to secure their third premiership cup.

Tickets went on sale yesterday under rules allowing 75 per cent of the stadium's capacity to be filled.

Ticketek's website shows that as of Wednesday afternoon, only seats on levels 1 and 3 are available to the general public.

An Adelaide Oval spokeswoman said it would be running the game under its existing COVID Management Plan.

The last grand final at Adelaide Oval set a record attendance for women's football matches, where 53,034 people watched Adelaide beat Carlton for the 2019 premiership.

"The 2019 Grand Final made history and we can't wait to welcome another huge crowd of passionate and vocal footy fans to watch the very best the women's game has to offer this weekend," she said.

Crows AFLW players Hannah Munyard, Ebony Marinoff and Caitlin Gould. Picture: The Advertiser/ Morgan Sette

The Advertiser is seeking comment from the AFL on the total number of tickets sold.

It has also asked SA Health whether the oval's capacity might be lifted amid strong interest in the game, and has sought comment from Adelaide Football Club.

The Crows also won the premiership cup in 2017, beating Brisbane.

Crows prolific ball-getter, midfielder Ebony Marinoff, said she hoped supporters would pack out Adelaide Oval.

"We want as many fans as possible," she said.

"Home ground advantage, you've got the whole of Adelaide behind you and everyone knows how big footy is in Adelaide.

"We'd love a massive crowd because this grand final will be such a hot, contested game that I think the crowd will help."

Adelaide has played three AFLW finals at the stadium over its history and they remain undefeated at the venue.

"It's the best deck," Marinoff said.

"I know I'm biased, but it's the best oval in the country … it's an amazing oval, I love playing on it."

In 2019, admission was free. This year, general public tickets are $10 and children under 18 can attend for free.

Tickets must be arranged in advance - none are available at the gate.

Masks are required when fans enter the venue and move around the stadium.

