Aftermath of Wooroolin bushfire. Photo/Holly Cormack
Environment

AFTERMATH: Last crews leave blackened bushland at Wooroolin

Holly Cormack
11th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
WOOROOLIN remains blanketed in smoke as the last QFES crews exit the blackened swampland, after a large bushfire broke out on Monday.

According to a QFES spokesman, crews have been monitoring the fire throughout the course of today, after the blaze began in the vicinity of Sports Ground Road and the intersections of Bunya Highway and East Wooroolin Road.

Firefighters worked alongside the South Burnett Regional Council yesterday, using machinery to clean up the area and monitor remnants of the fire, which at its peak spread across 10 acres of dry bushland.

Smoke is expected to stick around for a while, so those suffering from a respiratory condition are advised to keep medications close by and motorists should drive to conditions.

wooroolin bushfire
South Burnett

