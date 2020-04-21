Ag Network Meeting goes online to keep connected

RURAL property owners and small business owners in the Burnett can stay connected despite social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BIEDO will host its first online Ag Network Meeting tomorrow at lunchtime using the Zoom platform.

Organiser Sarah Shaw said as it was the first virtual meeting, they would keep it short so people could join in during their lunchbreak.

“We’re having it online to keep people connected through this time,” she said.

“We’ve kept the topics brief and short so they’re accessible.”

There will be quick updates from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries as well as the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority, and participants will be informed about the latest drought assistance.

The meeting will also touch on any new Covid-19 measures rural residents need to be aware of.

Monto Vet Services will share the latest on tick fever in the region and guest speaker Josh Gadishke from Proteco Oils will talk about his upcoming business expansion.

“There will be a lot of familiar faces keeping people connected,” Miss Shaw said.

The Ag Network Meeting will be open on Zoom from 11.30am so people can check their connection ahead of the meeting.

Anyone who has trouble setting up Zoom is encouraged to get in contact with BIEDO.

The meeting will start at noon and run until 1pm on Wednesday, April 22.

RSVP at biedo.org.au/events so you can be sent the link for the Zoom meeting.