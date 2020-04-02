AG NEWS: Supporting agriculture during COVID-19

WEBINAR: The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries are offering producers online seminars to help them cope with the growing changes to their industries in the wake of increasing coronavirus laws and regulations. Photo: Shot By Dave.

AS THE coronavirus pandemic continues to cause widespread disruption, it is important for Australia's agriculture sector to collaborate, protect and formulate action plans to alleviate risks in order to survive.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) is working closely with the agriculture industry to plan for current and emerging issues, particularly around supply chains, labour impacts and movement of essential goods.

BDO Australia, in partnership with DAF, is hosting a series of webinars over the coming weeks to provide members of the agricultural industry with expert support and lead discussions on the key issues as they unfold.

The second webinar in the Supporting Agriculture in COVID-19 series will be running later today (Thursday, April 2) from 2-3pm.

Attendees are encouraged to register their online attendance here.

The webinar "practical approaches and strategies to documenting your business continuity planning" will cover the following:

- Insights and updates from BDO's subject matter experts on the current state of Coronovirus impacts on the agriculture sector.

- Discuss practical approach and strategies to documenting your business continuity planning.

Live Q&A time to answer specific questions you have or share issues you are facing.

BDO's Business Continuity Planning expert Mark Cushing and Food & Agribusiness Executive Director Margaux Beauchamp will provide insights and updates on the current state of COVID-19 on the agriculture sector.

They will also discuss practical approaches and strategies to documenting your business continuity planning and finish with a live Q&A session to answer your questions and share issues you're facing.

If you missed the first webinar, you can view the "Supporting Agriculture with business continuity planning and managing supply chain disruption" recording here.

Remote communities travel restrictions

Remote communities travel restrictions are also in force now. Further information is being developed on exemptions specific to agriculture, aquaculture, fisheries and forestry.

These restrictions include designated areas in the Northern Territory.

Labour availability

DAF are helping industry to resolve issues around labour availability by encouraging horticulture growers to take this Growcom survey to capture labour demand and provide accurate month-to-month forecasts out to September 2020.

Backpackers and seasonal workers looking for work should register at online platforms such as Harvest Trail.

Supply of personal protective equipment (PPE)

Businesses across Queensland are being asked to use an online web form to identify their PPE supply needs as well as their manufacturing capability to re-purpose manufacturing lines to develop essential PPE health care supplies.

Food safety

Currently, there is no evidence or reports of COVID-19 infection via food and no recalls of food or food products due to COVID-19 globally. The best approach for all food businesses is to continue to reduce exposure of staff to COVID-19 and adhere to industry best practice for safe food production.

For more information, visit Safe Food Queensland.