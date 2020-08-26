Aggressive driver swears at cops, attempts to fight them

Evan Polson Schmidt has been fined after telling police to fight him. (Pictue: File)

A REPEAT offender has been slapped with a fine after calling Murgon police officers ‘f--king c-nts’ and telling them to ‘come at him’.

On July 21 2020, Evan Polson Schmidt caused another vehicle to evasively pull off the road after he accelerated towards its rear on Coronation Drive in Murgon.

Police intercepted Evan’s Holden Commodore for questioning and after apologising for his actions, Evan became agitated with police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said the defendant claimed police were harassing him.

“The defendant called the officers f--king c-nts and then told them to remove their glasses and to come at him,” Sgt Stevens said.

“He presented himself in a threatening manner with a clenched fist, asking police to fight him.

“The defendant refused to supply a breath analysis, continuing to swear at police, saying they had no authority to do their jobs properly.”

Evan was handcuffed and taken back to the Murgon police station.

He was told to calm down and stop resisting before he and police got into a small struggle.

Once his handcuffs were removed Evan apologised and provided a breath analysis which read zero.

On July 29 2020, police executed a search warrant at a Murgon address finding Evan in possession of cannabis in a NutriBullet container, a home made Breaka milk bottle bong and a grinder.

Evan pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance, one count of failing to provide a breath test, one count of obstructing a police officer, one count of keeping a safe distance behind a vehicle, one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a drug utensil.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the timely manner of the plea.

“I have taken into account the guilty plea and the fact you were being a bit silly with police, however calmed down and were cooperative,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“You were not affected by alcohol and therefore a fine will be sufficient punishment.”

Evan was fined $350 for the traffic matters and $250 for the drug matters.

Convictions were recorded on all matters.