‘Aggressive’ NSW muscles in to take star from QLD

by Amy Price
16th Dec 2019 5:02 AM
QUEENSLAND could be sparring off with NSW to host Mel Gibson's next blockbuster. Confidential has heard whispers that both Screen Queensland and Screen NSW are lobbying to secure the film, which is rumoured to be a World War II drama titled Destroyer.

Gibson travelled to southeast Queensland in October on a location scouting trip, touring Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with plans to shoot his next film in mid-2020.

He previously met with Screen Queensland executives in mid-2018.

Mel Gibson has been popping up all over Brisbane recently, including at The Fish Factory in Morningside. This is him pictured with owner Chris Savva.
"We are trying to get the Mel Gibson movie here (to Queensland) at the moment," a Government insider told Confidential.

"NSW are being really aggressive with it. That's the challenge the moment."

"That shoot, it's different to Aquaman and Thor (Ragnarok ) where it was all sound stage based, this shoot will be 80 to 90 per cent on location so the money goes into the broader community a lot more, so that would be a great outcome if we could get it."

Gibson's war epic Hacksaw Ridge (2016) generated about 720 jobs and more than
$26 million in production expenditure across Sydney and regional NSW.

Both Screen Queensland and Screen NSW said that they couldn't comment on negotiations until deals were finalised, with a spokesperson for Screen NSW saying that the film body "continues to work with a variety of studios to bring productions to the state".

Mel Gibson recently dropped in for a visit to Brisbane City. Picture: Instagram / @chelsbeaulieu
A Screen Queensland spokesperson said that the organisation "continually works to secure major productions to the state".

"Screen Queensland works with Ausfilm, Screen Australia and other state screen agencies to attract projects to Australia, and then competes to secure these for Queensland," the spokesperson said.

