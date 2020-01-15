Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Air and sea search continues for missing Qld man

15th Jan 2020 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search continues for a 60-year-old man who went missing off the Queensland coast as he tried to swim for a boat which was dragging its anchor.

Two men, aged 62 and 60, woke on a beach at Conical Rock, 15km east of Yeppoon, to find their boat drifting offshore at about 3am on Tuesday.

They tried to take a inflatable dingy out to the seven metre vessel but conditions made this difficult and they tried to swim to the boat, police say.

Only the 62-year-old man made it to the boat, where he set off a flare notifying authorities of his missing partner.

 

SEA SEARCH: The RACQ Rescue Helicopter is searching for a man in the waters to the north of the Keppel Island Group.
SEA SEARCH: The RACQ Rescue Helicopter is searching for a man in the waters to the north of the Keppel Island Group.

 

An air and sea search continues on Wednesday after the pair's inflatable raft and a life jacket were discovered on Tuesday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Amanda Warby said on Tuesday the 62-year-old is being looked after by emergency services.

Sen Sgt Warby told the ABC the pair had been at sea on a fishing trip for a number of days prior to the man going missing.

More Stories

Show More
air and sea search central queensland missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        premium_icon Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        Crime A drug counsellor who was caught driving with drugs in his system says a smoothie was to blame.

        From coin toss to softball champion

        premium_icon From coin toss to softball champion

        Softball and Baseball Mundubbera’s Connor Pashley flipped a coin to decide his sporting future and the...

        COUNCIL: Temporary water interruption

        premium_icon COUNCIL: Temporary water interruption

        News South Burnett Regional Council will be isolating the Wooroolin water supply for...