Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Jabiru J160 aircraft similiar to this one crashed in Central Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.
A Jabiru J160 aircraft similiar to this one crashed in Central Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.
News

AIR CRASH: Details emerge after light plane goes down in CQ

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Aug 2020 7:26 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after a light plane crashed near Theodore, in Central Queensland, late yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a single-engine Jabiru J160 aircraft took off from Theodore Airport about 4.30pm with two people on board.

He said about 5.30pm while returning, the light plane lost power and crashed at Isla, off the Leichhardt Highway.

"The pilot has attempted an emergency landing on private property," the QPS spokesman said.

"He's landed in a remote area and it looks like the aircraft has struck some trees and overturned."

Police and emergency services crews initially had some trouble finding the location of the crash scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the female passenger, in her 60s, was flown to Toowoomba Hospital by the Rescue 500 chopper.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was airlifted in a serious but stable condition with head and leg injuries

The male pilot, also in his 60s, was not injured in the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

BREAKING: Light plane crashes in Central Queensland

More Stories

editors picks jabiru j160 aircraft light plane crash theodore central queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: North Burnett drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        Premium Content IN COURT: North Burnett drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        Crime These are 10 of the region’s drug or drink-drivers that have gone through the court system this year.

        EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Premium Content EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Pets & Animals How does your suburb compare when it comes to adopting pets

        BREAKING: Person airlifted to hospital after hiking accident

        Premium Content BREAKING: Person airlifted to hospital after hiking accident

        Breaking A person has been taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

        ‘Infinite’ surgery waiting lists not going to get better

        Premium Content ‘Infinite’ surgery waiting lists not going to get better

        Health Queensland’s top doctor has explained why slashing the state’s surgery waiting...