Alcohol fuelled crimes: Five charged in Murgon Court

Five South Burnett residents were charged over alcohol related offences. (Picture: File)

Jason Christopher Marr

On August 4 Jason Christopher Marr pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance.

On 20 June in Murgon Jason was heavily intoxicated and around 8pm was asked to leave the venue he was drinking at after causing a disturbance.

On his way out Jason kicked over three bins before aggressively swearing at police officers calling them ‘dick-wits’ and telling them to ‘f-ck off.’

Jason was arrested, spending a few hours in the watch house.

The 31-year old was fined $350 on a six month good behaviour bond.

Wayne John Jeffrey

On August 4 Wayne John Jeffrey pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a motor vehicle while over the middle blood alcohol limit.

On July 8 in Wondai at about 9.20pm police intercepted Wayne’s vehicle for a routine check before the driver admitted to having six full strength beers between 5pm and 9pm.

Wayne blew a reading of 0.108 and as a result was fined $650 and won’t be able to drive for the next four months.

Daniel Keith Raymond Georgetown

On August 4 Daniel Keith Raymond Georgetown pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit and one charge of driving without a license.

On July 11 in Cherbourg police intercepted Daniel’s car for a routine check.

Daniel blew a reading of 0.58 and had failed to renew his license on December 3 2019.

The 28-year-old was fined $350 and will lose his eligibility to get a license for three months.

Stevie Cassandra Ann Walsh

On August 4 Stevie Cassandra Ann Walsh pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

On May 8 police intercepted a vehicle that had a can of Bundaberg rum and cola.

Police confiscated to drink and the 23-year-old was fined $75.

Glynn Frances Boney

On August 4 Glynn Frances Boney pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing more than the prescribed quantity of liquor in a restricted area without a permit.

On May 30 police intercepted a vehicle in Cherbourg that contained two cans of UDL vodka and two vodka milkshakes.

Glynn was fined $150 on a four months good behaviour bond.