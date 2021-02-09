Alexandra Hills mural to bring ‘love and respect’

An artist who witnessed the initial crash allegedly caused by a 17-year-old male high on drugs in a stolen ute has returned to the scene to bring the community together with a mural to three lives lost.

The poignant artistic effort at healing and remembrance comes as the funeral for Kate Leadbetter, Matt Field and the couple's unborn son Miles was held yesterday at Iona College.

Colloquially known as the Red Shop in years gone by, the former convenience store at the corner of Finucane and Vienna roads in Alexandra Hills has attracted hundreds of mourners placing cards and teddy bears since the devastating events on Australia Day.

In an effort to help in the only way she knows how local artist Brooke brought paint materials and an overwhelming urge to help heal a wound seemingly felt around the nation.

Alexandra Hills artist Brooke seeks to bring "love and respect" with her mural at the intersection of Finucane and Vienna roads in the aftermath of the tragedy that claimed three lives. Picture: Supplied

Not only did Brooke know Ms Leadbetter and Mr Field, she was witness to the initial crash allegedly caused by the teen, now charged with murder.

"It has had a big effect on me and being an artist at heart I wanted to repair the graffiti and damage that was on the shop near the mural," Brooke said.

"I didn't have a phone at the time of the crash (to help) and this is the only way I can give back".

The selfless act has been mirrored by store owner Maria Mu who responded without hesitation to allow Brooke to bring her artistic vision to the storefront, now marred by tragedy.

A mural in production as memorial to Kate Leadbetter, Matt Fields and their son Miles in Alexandra Hills. Picture: Supplied

The aesthetic gesture has already seen an outpouring of support from locals and commuters stopped at the intersection.

"I think people will have more of a sense of community with the mural, knowing that so many people have been affected; we are all connected and hopefully it will help us show others more love and respect," Brooke said.

"Heaps of people have been yelling feedback from their cars; I think everyone in the area is loving it."

Redland City Councillor for Division 8 Tracey Hughes couldn't hide the emotion when relating the depth of feeling experienced by the community.

Cr Hughes has assisted Brooke with her artistic endeavour and said it was a coming together of minds when she urged teddy bears as a motif for the artwork.

The councillor said the young artist was already set on the very same thought.

It comes after hundreds of teddy bears were left in remembrance of Miles and his family.

The mural is "a work in progress" and will take some days to complete.

Alexandra Hills mural to bring 'love and respect'