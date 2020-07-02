Alford Street Carpark closed for major reconstruction

THE Alford Street car park, located between Alford Street, Haly Street, Kingaroy Street and Hector Munro Lane, will be temporarily closed from July 6 for reconstruction works.

Improvements to the car park will include the rehabilitation of the existing pavement, including new seal and line marking, disabled parking, caravan access, parking and dumping point, upgrades to lighting, provision for future electric vehicle charge stations, and associated landscaping.

The $600 000 construction works, funded through Council's 2020-21 Capital Programme, are designed to increase usability for both the local and travelling public by improving safety and accessibility to Kingaroy businesses and community centres.

The project will require the closure of the parking area to all pedestrians and vehicles. Barrier fencing will be installed at the entries off Haly Street, Alford Street and at the end of Hector Munro Lane.

Access restrictions will also apply for local property and business owners.

The South Burnett Regional Council will be granting limited access to those businesses who have a genuine reason to access the area.