All 12 people facing Kingaroy Court

COURT LIST: All 12 people due to appear in Kingaroy Court today.

KINGAROY Magistrates Court is set for one of its busiest days in months with 12 people due to appear today:

Mr Alastair Wayne Anning

Mr Kale Lyndon Cafferman

Matthew Benjamin Charles Chapman

William Wilfred Ferny Chapman

John Derek Goodman

Archie James Gray

Marcus Lee Kenningale

Mr Derek Porter

Brayden Paul Smith

Miss Renae Gloria Sutherland

Mr Aaron Matthew Thompson

Miss Sonia May Thompson

Courts and coronavirus

While Queensland Courts are open and hearing cases, Queensland Health is advising people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have been overseas in the past 14 days.

If you consider that this advice applies to you, please do not attend a court location.

For Magistrates Court matters, defendants are encouraged to make use of electronic pleas of guilty and adjournments, where available.

For more information contact the Kingaroy Magistrate via phone on 4164 0230 or email courthouse.kingaroy@justice.qld.gov.au.