All 12 people facing Kingaroy Court
KINGAROY Magistrates Court is set for one of its busiest days in months with 12 people due to appear today:
Mr Alastair Wayne Anning
Mr Kale Lyndon Cafferman
Matthew Benjamin Charles Chapman
William Wilfred Ferny Chapman
John Derek Goodman
Archie James Gray
Marcus Lee Kenningale
Mr Derek Porter
Brayden Paul Smith
Miss Renae Gloria Sutherland
Mr Aaron Matthew Thompson
Miss Sonia May Thompson
READ MORE
400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting
Courts and coronavirus
While Queensland Courts are open and hearing cases, Queensland Health is advising people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have been overseas in the past 14 days.
If you consider that this advice applies to you, please do not attend a court location.
For Magistrates Court matters, defendants are encouraged to make use of electronic pleas of guilty and adjournments, where available.
For more information contact the Kingaroy Magistrate via phone on 4164 0230 or email courthouse.kingaroy@justice.qld.gov.au.