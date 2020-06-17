Menu
COURT LIST: There are over 20 people appearing before the courts today in Kingaroy and Cherbourg.
All 23 people facing South Burnett courts today

Kate McCormack
by
17th Jun 2020 8:18 AM
THE following list names all 23 people due to appear before the Kingaroy District Court as well as the Cherbourg Magistrates Court today. 

KINGAROY DISTRICT COURT

Cody Cortes (Indictment Presentation)
David Kutchin (Mention)
Kevin Chant (Sentence)
Kristy Marshall (Sentence)
Shannon Washington (Sentence)
Shiesha Munro (Sentence)
Carl Green (Sentence)

CHERBOURG MAGISTRATES COURT

Frederick Henry Aubrey
Miss Sarah Katherine Bond }
Janice Cobbo Serrianne
Mr Whardin Rakyce James Cobbo
Ms Kathleen Maree Combo
Linda Lorraine Douglas
Miss Maria Andrea Roberta A Dynevor
Andrew Simon Fisher
Shacair Andrew Paul Gyemore
Craig GordonHopkins
Hopkins, Lewis Linsay Patrick, Mr
Miss Shaylene Irene Joyce Jerome 
Ms Sherrie Nicki Purcell
Jolene Ethel Walsh
Thomas Clayton Weazel
Mr James Albert Charles Wragge 

