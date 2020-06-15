Menu
COURT LIST: There are 25 people due to appear in court in Kingaroy today.
All 25 people appearing in district and magistrate court

Kate McCormack
by
15th Jun 2020 8:27 AM
THE following lists include all the names due to appear in front of the Kingaroy Magistrate or District Court today. 

Kingaroy Magistrates Court:

Miss Leah Rose Brownlee 
Ashley Mccloud Carroll
Mykell Dean Chapman
William Wilfred Ferny Chapman
Mr Christopher Lee Currie
Trevor RalphDavidson
Mr Jake Matue Kirby
Mr Benjamin Kevin Lurton
Miss Amanda Joy Grace Magee
Miss Jasmine Moore
Stella Jean Olm
Mr Derek Porter
Miss  Renae Gloria Sutherland
Taylor, Bruce Alexander 
Tessmann, Gavin Wayne
Thompson, Kayla Louise
Watson, Colin James Dennis
Samuel James Woodward

Nanango Magistrates Court:

Jade HughCherry

Kingaroy District Court:

BRUCE BIRCHALL(Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)
CARL GREEN (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
MITCHELL HOLMES (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
DAVID KUCHTIN (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
JOSHUA MILLER (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

APPEALS: 
PETER SCOTT -V- QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE

district court kingaroy community kingaroy court list magistrates court
South Burnett

