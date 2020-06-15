All 25 people appearing in district and magistrate court

COURT LIST: There are 25 people due to appear in court in Kingaroy today.

COURT LIST: There are 25 people due to appear in court in Kingaroy today.

THE following lists include all the names due to appear in front of the Kingaroy Magistrate or District Court today.

Kingaroy Magistrates Court:

Miss Leah Rose Brownlee

Ashley Mccloud Carroll

Mykell Dean Chapman

William Wilfred Ferny Chapman

Mr Christopher Lee Currie

Trevor RalphDavidson

Mr Jake Matue Kirby

Mr Benjamin Kevin Lurton

Miss Amanda Joy Grace Magee

Miss Jasmine Moore

Stella Jean Olm

Mr Derek Porter

Miss Renae Gloria Sutherland

Taylor, Bruce Alexander

Tessmann, Gavin Wayne

Thompson, Kayla Louise

Watson, Colin James Dennis

Samuel James Woodward

Nanango Magistrates Court:

Jade HughCherry

Kingaroy District Court:

BRUCE BIRCHALL(Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

CARL GREEN (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MITCHELL HOLMES (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVID KUCHTIN (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JOSHUA MILLER (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)



APPEALS:

PETER SCOTT -V- QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE