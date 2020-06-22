Menu
COURT LIST: All 32 people due to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court today.
All 32 people appearing in Nanango today

Kate McCormack
22nd Jun 2020 9:44 AM
NANANGO Magistrates Court is in for its busiest day in several months with over 30 due to appear before Magistrate Andrew Sinclair today. 

Here is the full list of names:

Raelene Kay Alsop
Ms Sheryl Georgina Lesley Bishell-Smith
Mr Dean Michael Boardman
Corey Wayne Bonnett
Sergio Clive Buttle
Mr Jye Miles Cortes
Mathew Eric Cross
Mr  Shane Robert Davis
Mrs Maerie Leslie Doeland
Mrs Annmarie Franklin
Kelvin Locklyn Hardy-Holley
Phillip Lesslie Hartley
Jayde Andrew Holley
Mr  Adam William Hooper
Benjamin Daniel Hoy
Breaze AmbaHutchinson
Jayden Alexander Mccoombes
Mr James Lee Mcdonald
John Alexander Mcpherson
Kaylah Aimee Leigh Merritt
Keith Norman Middleton
Shane Michael Moyle
Ms Wendy Michelle Pritchard
Allan Ian Reed
Rebecca May Riordan
Adam Gordon Rose
Mr Mark Andrew Rose
Amy Carol Rowbotham
Mr Andrew Paul Sempf
Mr Mark Ashley Shreiweis
Karl Geoffrey Simpson
John Leslie Sinclair

