HIGH FIVE: Runners of all ages took over the Wondai rail trail for the third Wondai Country Running Festival. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
All the action from the Wondai Running Festival

Tristan Evert
27th Jul 2020 4:00 PM

IT WAS a record breaking turn out for the Wondai Running Festival with hundreds of runners competing in seven different events over two days.

Taking place on 25–26 July, the event featured a Dash for Cash, All Abilities Race, Family Fun Run, McEuen Forest Run as well as a 10 kilometre rail trail run, 21.1 kilometre half marathon and a 42.2 kilometre marathon.

Emerging from the event were stories of triumph: Injured marathon runner walks 8km to cross finish line

There were first time marathon runners: Born and bred Kingaroy runner to attempt first marathon

There were students who braved the elements: Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

And there were world renowned runners falling in love with Wondai: Renowned runner labels Wondai Festival “best event ever”

Check out our massive photo galleries here: 200+ PHOTOS: The Wondai Running Festival

And here: 80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

Event organisers said it was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the event and said 2021 will be bigger and better then ever.

