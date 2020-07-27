All the action from the Wondai Running Festival
IT WAS a record breaking turn out for the Wondai Running Festival with hundreds of runners competing in seven different events over two days.
Photos
Taking place on 25–26 July, the event featured a Dash for Cash, All Abilities Race, Family Fun Run, McEuen Forest Run as well as a 10 kilometre rail trail run, 21.1 kilometre half marathon and a 42.2 kilometre marathon.
Event organisers said it was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the event and said 2021 will be bigger and better then ever.