DISGUSTED: Delivery worker held up at gunpoint for $6 pizza

UPDATE 11.30am: A pizza delivery worker was held up with a sawed-off shotgun on the weekend as part of a week-long crime spree.

The worker on a motorised bike was ambushed mid-delivery on Farm St at around 7pm Saturday evening by three men in a bronze Kia wagon.

One of the alleged offenders brandished a shortened shotgun and demanded pizza from the worker.

The worker complied and the three alleged offenders got back in the car and made off with a "$6 pizza."

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police were "disgusted" by the level of violence used for such little reward.

"The fact that they stole a $6 pizza, that bewilders police that this level of violence was use towards a person," he said.

However, the armed hold-up was a climax of a larger crime spree which started almost a week ago when the car was stolen from a home on Salamanca St in North Rockhampton last Monday.

Burnt out car near River Rose Drive Allan Reinikka



In the days since, the vehicle was involved on numerous petrol drive-offs across town.

Sgt Peachey said the car has been sighted multiple times since, but police were unable to locate it or the offenders until the car was found burnt out behind Bunnings early this at 5:30am this morning.

Police could offer little description of the alleged offenders other than they were of slim build and one was wearing a 'deadly Choices' shirt.

Police are urging people to come forward if they have seen the car during the week it was at large.

Sgt Peachey said there could be more offenders than just those three people involved in the hold-up.

He also said there had been weapons stolen recently but could not confirm a link to the weapon used in the offence.

Local police will prioritise locating the offenders and recovering the weapon.

Burnt out car near River Rose Drive Allan Reinikka



"The offence of armed robbery, especially when they have armed themselves with a firearm is very serious and carries a very serious prison internment." Sgt Peachey said.

"We're disgusted by this level of violence."

Despite the official listing off the Kia as being bronze, police said some people had reported it as grey.

The registration plate is 627WBI.

Police are appealing for any information including CCTV or dashcam footage.

Please contact Policelink 131444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 if you have any information relating to these offences.

