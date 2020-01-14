Menu
STOLEN VEHICLE: Firefighters work to extinguish the torched Toyota Yaris, set ablaze in Park Avenue on Saturday.
Crime

Alleged car arsonist faces a long list of charges

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
13th Jan 2020 11:53 AM | Updated: 14th Jan 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE it was allegedly stolen last week, a yellow Toyota Yaris had an eventful final days, involved in an hit-and-run accident in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon before being dumped nearby and torched.

Speaking at Rockhampton Police Station on Monday morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said thanks to "really good police work", investigators had captured an alleged perpetrator, an 18-year-old female named Shiann Rhiannon Jonsen.

CAR ARSONIST: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police had caught the person alleged to have set a car on fire in Park Avenue over the weekend.
Snr Sgt Peachey alleged a number of incidents which took place at the weekend stemmed back to when the 2015 model Yaris was stolen last Wednesday, January 8, from a property on Totteridge St, Lakes Creek.

"It was then involved in numerous offences and sighted by police a number of times over the weekend," he claimed.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled from the scene of a crash with a Toyota Hilux ute on Knight St At 6.25pm on Saturday.

He said it was discovered at 6.30pm, on fire in the parklands area near Wackford St, Park Avenue.

A Toyota Yaris was well alight when fire crews arrived on scene on Saturday afternoon.
It was unclear whether she had an accomplice with her when the crimes were allegedly committed but Snr Sgt Peachey said police were "keeping an open mind".

Ms Jonsen appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday morning, facing a raft of charges including arson of a motor vehicle, driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, entering a dwelling and commit an indictable offence, failure to comply with duties of driver involved in crash, possessing tainted property, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property, stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Her case was adjourned until Tuesday and she was remanded in custody.

Snr Sgt Peachey acknowledged there had been a recent spike in property offences.

CAR ARSONIST: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police had caught the person alleged to have set a car on fire in Park Avenue over the weekend.
"We're working really closely with stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we need people to be a lot more vigilant in regards to where they keep their keys and how they secure their car," he said.

"On a number of occasions keys have been stolen from unlocked premises or have been left in cars and then been stolen.

"We ask people to assist us, don't make it an easy target."

